Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY Has $12.28 Million Holdings in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI)

Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lessened its position in shares of TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 977,200 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 154,000 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY’s holdings in TTM Technologies were worth $12,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in TTM Technologies by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 88,924 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after buying an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in TTM Technologies by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 30,554 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in TTM Technologies by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 14,172 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in TTM Technologies by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,810 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in TTM Technologies by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 44,375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

Several brokerages recently commented on TTMI. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on TTM Technologies from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TTM Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th.

Shares of TTMI opened at $15.47 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.73 and a 52-week high of $15.55. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.36 and a beta of 1.63.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34. TTM Technologies had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 3.91%. The firm had revenue of $556.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $552.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.58) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TTM Technologies Profile

TTM Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of printed circuit boards and backplane assemblies. It operates through the following segments: Printed Circuit Board(PCB), RF&S Components, and Electro-Mechanical Solutions. The PCB segment consists of fifteen domestic PCB and sub-system plants; five PCB fabrication plants in China; and one in Canada.

