Lundin Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) Short Interest Update

Lundin Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,511,600 shares, an increase of 33.5% from the November 30th total of 4,876,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 110,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 59.2 days.

OTCMKTS LUNMF traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $7.90. 82,806 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 134,312. The company has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 1.84. Lundin Mining has a 12-month low of $6.66 and a 12-month high of $13.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.21 and a 200 day moving average of $8.27.

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $756.40 million during the quarter. Lundin Mining had a net margin of 24.22% and a return on equity of 13.83%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LUNMF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$13.00 to C$12.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

About Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining Corp. is a metal based company, which engages in mining, exploration and development of mineral properties, primarily in Chile, USA, Portugal, and Sweden. It holds interest in the following projects: Chapada, Candelaria, Eagle, Neves-Corvo, and Zinkgruvan. The company was founded on September 9, 1994 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

