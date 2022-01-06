Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,150,000 shares, a growth of 34.3% from the November 30th total of 13,510,000 shares. Approximately 7.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 17,270,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

In other Roblox news, insider Barbara Messing sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $2,700,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig Donato sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.10, for a total value of $938,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 557,525 shares of company stock worth $59,442,957 over the last ninety days.

Get Roblox alerts:

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Roblox during the third quarter worth $26,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Roblox during the third quarter worth $29,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Roblox during the second quarter worth $32,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roblox during the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Roblox during the third quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 41.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RBLX traded down $6.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $88.54. The stock had a trading volume of 15,268,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,480,570. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $105.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.85. Roblox has a 52-week low of $60.50 and a 52-week high of $141.60.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $637.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $636.47 million. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 108.53% and a negative net margin of 24.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Roblox will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on RBLX. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Roblox from $121.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Roblox from $92.00 to $86.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Roblox in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $136.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities dropped their target price on Roblox from $103.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Truist dropped their target price on Roblox from $103.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.14.

About Roblox

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

Further Reading: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.