e-Money Reaches Market Cap of $22.71 Million (NGM)

e-Money (CURRENCY:NGM) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 5th. Over the last seven days, e-Money has traded up 14.8% against the dollar. One e-Money coin can now be purchased for about $1.15 or 0.00002674 BTC on exchanges. e-Money has a total market cap of $22.71 million and $762,970.00 worth of e-Money was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002327 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001764 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.86 or 0.00060170 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.85 or 0.00069443 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,428.55 or 0.07976520 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.62 or 0.00075898 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42,937.94 or 0.99895087 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00007448 BTC.

e-Money Profile

e-Money’s total supply is 102,993,397 coins and its circulating supply is 19,760,286 coins. e-Money’s official Twitter account is @emoney_com

According to CryptoCompare, “e-Money is an electronic payment system and a store of value. It’s designed to be fast, frictionless, global money: an upgrade for banking services that reflects the increasingly interconnected world. e-Money knows no borders. Its promise is a cheaper and more user-friendly experience for global citizens, local businesses, international companies and NGOs alike. The currency-backed stablecoins which are so important to the project are an innovation on collateralised stablecoins, and they’re fully backed by bank deposits and government bonds. “

Buying and Selling e-Money

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Money directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire e-Money should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy e-Money using one of the exchanges listed above.

