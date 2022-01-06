STARSHIP 1-Day Volume Tops $104,142.00 (STARSHIP)

STARSHIP (CURRENCY:STARSHIP) traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 5th. STARSHIP has a total market capitalization of $12.86 million and $104,142.00 worth of STARSHIP was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, STARSHIP has traded 12.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One STARSHIP coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.68 or 0.00001582 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002327 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001764 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.86 or 0.00060170 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.85 or 0.00069443 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,428.55 or 0.07976520 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.62 or 0.00075898 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42,937.94 or 0.99895087 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00007448 BTC.

STARSHIP Profile

STARSHIP’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,908,258 coins. The Reddit community for STARSHIP is https://reddit.com/r/starshipcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . STARSHIP’s official Twitter account is @StarShipBSC

Buying and Selling STARSHIP

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STARSHIP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade STARSHIP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase STARSHIP using one of the exchanges listed above.

