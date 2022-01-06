GAMB (GMB) Market Cap Reaches $8.99 Million

GAMB (CURRENCY:GMB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 5th. Over the last seven days, GAMB has traded up 13% against the dollar. One GAMB coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. GAMB has a total market cap of $8.99 million and $274,582.00 worth of GAMB was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00004979 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002327 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001146 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.83 or 0.00055452 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002326 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00006351 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

GAMB is a coin. It was first traded on July 24th, 2018. GAMB’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,999,999,990 coins. The official website for GAMB is gamb.io . The official message board for GAMB is medium.com/@gambproject . GAMB’s official Twitter account is @GAMBproject

According to CryptoCompare, “GMB is a dual-cryptocurrency based on fast speed will connect to real life. GMB is a blockchain platform with various SPACE Dapps aimed to be used in real life. Experience GMB’s first SPACE Dapp: TravelSpace, a blockchain-based travel community service. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GAMB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GAMB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GAMB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

