Degenerator (MEME) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $120,479.00

Degenerator (CURRENCY:MEME) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. One Degenerator coin can currently be bought for approximately $32.63 or 0.00275990 BTC on popular exchanges. Degenerator has a total market cap of $913,535.72 and approximately $120,479.00 worth of Degenerator was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Degenerator has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $120.62 or 0.00280432 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00013508 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00009558 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000974 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003382 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.42 or 0.00019580 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 79.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000026 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000031 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0753 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Degenerator Profile

Degenerator is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 5th, 2015. Degenerator’s total supply is 28,000 coins. The official website for Degenerator is degenerator.finance . Degenerator’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Degenerator Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Degenerator directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Degenerator should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Degenerator using one of the exchanges listed above.

