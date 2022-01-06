Analysts Anticipate BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS) to Announce -$0.07 EPS

Equities analysts expect BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.07) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for BTRS’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.05) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.09). BTRS posted earnings per share of ($0.61) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 88.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BTRS will report full-year earnings of ($0.32) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.39) to ($0.21). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.18) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.31) to ($0.07). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for BTRS.

Get BTRS alerts:

BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). The company had revenue of $32.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.50 million.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BTRS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BTRS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of BTRS from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of BTRS from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of BTRS from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, BTRS presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.56.

Shares of BTRS traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $7.09. 630,252 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 590,684. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.79 and a beta of 0.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.13. BTRS has a fifty-two week low of $6.61 and a fifty-two week high of $19.76.

In other BTRS news, Director Juli Spottiswood bought 10,000 shares of BTRS stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.82 per share, for a total transaction of $68,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Flint A. Lane acquired 65,614 shares of BTRS stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.00 per share, with a total value of $459,298.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 111,000 shares of company stock valued at $770,478 in the last quarter.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in BTRS by 102.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,032,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,516,000 after acquiring an additional 2,543,408 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in BTRS during the second quarter valued at approximately $908,000. Cinctive Capital Management LP purchased a new position in BTRS during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,568,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in BTRS by 569.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shay Capital LLC purchased a new position in BTRS during the second quarter valued at approximately $370,000. 75.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BTRS Company Profile

BTRS Holdings Inc provides cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that simplify and automate B2B commerce. It offers solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring, online ordering, invoicing, cash application, and collections. These solutions integrate with various ecosystem players, including financial institutions, enterprise resource planning systems, and accounts payable software platforms, to help customers to transition from paper invoicing and check acceptance to electronic billing and payments.

See Also: What is a Roth IRA?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BTRS (BTRS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BTRS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BTRS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.