Nocopi Technologies (OTCMKTS:NNUP) Trading Down 8.9%

Nocopi Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NNUP) dropped 8.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.15 and last traded at $0.15. Approximately 412 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 24,504 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.17.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.19.

About Nocopi Technologies (OTCMKTS:NNUP)

Nocopi Technologies, Inc engages in the development and distribution of document security products and licensing of reactive ink technologies for the entertainment, toy and educational product markets. It also develops and markets technologies for document and product authentication. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in King of Prussia, PA.

