EOSDT Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $39.00 (EOSDT)

EOSDT (CURRENCY:EOSDT) traded up 3.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 5th. One EOSDT coin can currently be purchased for about $0.96 or 0.00002235 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. EOSDT has a total market cap of $2.54 million and approximately $39.00 worth of EOSDT was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, EOSDT has traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002327 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001764 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.86 or 0.00060170 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.85 or 0.00069443 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,428.55 or 0.07976520 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.62 or 0.00075898 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42,937.94 or 0.99895087 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00007448 BTC.

About EOSDT

EOSDT’s genesis date was May 31st, 2019. EOSDT’s total supply is 2,642,505 coins. The official message board for EOSDT is medium.com/equilibrium-eosdt . EOSDT’s official Twitter account is @eosdt_official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for EOSDT is /r/Equilibrium_eosdt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EOSDT’s official website is eosdt.com

According to CryptoCompare, “EOSDT is the first USD-pegged decentralized stable coin based on the Equilibrium framework and the EOS blockchain. EOSDT leverages underlying EOS collateral and adds extra liquidity to the market. Each EOSDT stable coin is backed by digital assets stored by an Equilibrium smart contract. Anyone may lock their digital assets there as collateral and issue EOSDT against it. EOSDT Supply Cap Increased by $100M With Bitcoin Liquidity Support. “

EOSDT Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOSDT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EOSDT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EOSDT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

