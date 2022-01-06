Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund (NYSE:WIA) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund (NYSE:WIA) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a decrease of 62.4% from the November 30th total of 11,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 954,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,158,000 after buying an additional 93,887 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its position in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 1,625,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,401,000 after acquiring an additional 152,091 shares during the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. grew its position in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund by 56.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 54,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $749,000 after acquiring an additional 19,665 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC bought a new position in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $783,000. Finally, Congress Park Capital LLC grew its position in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 44,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 10,670 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:WIA traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.10. 68,613 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,771. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.86. Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund has a 12-month low of $12.64 and a 12-month high of $14.78.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.039 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%.

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund Company Profile

Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Securities & Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Guggenheim Partners, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Pte.

