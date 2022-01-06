Short Interest in Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY) Declines By 60.3%

Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,100 shares, a decrease of 60.3% from the November 30th total of 38,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 302,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Nordea Equity Research upgraded Hexagon AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Hexagon AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold”.

HXGBY traded down $0.29 on Wednesday, hitting $15.27. 74,188 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,663. Hexagon AB has a one year low of $11.77 and a one year high of $17.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.84.

Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter.

About Hexagon AB (publ)

Hexagon AB engages in the provision sensor, software and autonomous solutions. It operates through the Industrial Enterprise Solutions (IES), and Geospatial Enterprise Solutions (GES) segments. The IES segment consists of metrology systems that incorporate the latest in sensor technology for fast and accurate measurements, as well as CAD and CAM software.

