Empire Company Limited (OTCMKTS:EMLAF) Short Interest Down 63.5% in December

Empire Company Limited (OTCMKTS:EMLAF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 202,800 shares, a decrease of 63.5% from the November 30th total of 555,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 253.5 days.

EMLAF stock traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.79. 200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,682. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.02. Empire has a 52 week low of $27.54 and a 52 week high of $34.90.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on EMLAF shares. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Empire from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Empire from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$45.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.40.

Empire Co Ltd. engages in the food retailing and corporate investment activities. It operates through the Food Retailing, and Investments & Other Operations segments. The Food Retailing Segment involves in the distribution of food products in Canada. The Investments & Other Operations segment consist equity accounted interest in Crombie REIT, and Genstar.

