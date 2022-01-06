Kane Biotech (CVE:KNE) Stock Price Down 6.5%

Kane Biotech Inc. (CVE:KNE)’s share price traded down 6.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15. 68,501 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 32% from the average session volume of 51,750 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.

The stock has a market cap of C$16.65 million and a PE ratio of -4.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,164.24.

Kane Biotech (CVE:KNE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$0.54 million for the quarter.

Kane Biotech Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of technologies and products that prevent and remove microbial biofilms in Canada and internationally. The company develops pet oral care products under the StrixNB and bluestem brands; animal and human wound care solutions under the DispersinB name; medical device coatings under the Aledex name; and shampoos for dogs, cats, and horses under the Alosera name.

