Stephen W. Laut Purchases 802 Shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) Stock

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) Director Stephen W. Laut acquired 802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$54.57 per share, for a total transaction of C$43,765.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,960,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$107,004,348.48.

Stephen W. Laut also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

On Thursday, December 9th, Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$53.03, for a total value of C$265,125.00.

On Tuesday, December 7th, Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$54.99, for a total value of C$274,951.50.

On Monday, November 29th, Stephen W. Laut sold 1,950 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$53.43, for a total value of C$104,188.50.

On Tuesday, November 23rd, Stephen W. Laut sold 1,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$53.66, for a total value of C$53,660.00.

On Friday, November 12th, Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$52.01, for a total value of C$260,056.00.

On Wednesday, November 10th, Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$53.58, for a total value of C$267,878.00.

Shares of CNQ traded up C$0.66 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$55.36. 7,133,802 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,990,052. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$52.65 and its 200-day moving average price is C$47.10. The stock has a market capitalization of C$65.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.74, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.91. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 12 month low of C$28.67 and a 12 month high of C$56.15.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.51 by C$0.26. The firm had revenue of C$7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$7.91 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 6.5999998 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$57.00 price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Tudor Pickering & Holt lifted their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$52.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. ATB Capital lifted their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$58.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. CSFB lifted their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$53.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$61.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Natural Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$59.33.

About Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

See Also: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.