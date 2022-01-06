Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. Purchases 210 Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. increased its position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,805 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in Pool were worth $2,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pool by 134.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 68 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Pool in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pool by 335.0% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 87 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pool by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 98 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pool in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. 91.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of POOL opened at $549.89 on Wednesday. Pool Co. has a 12 month low of $305.47 and a 12 month high of $582.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $549.54 and its 200-day moving average is $498.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.04 billion, a PE ratio of 37.21 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $4.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.64. Pool had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 76.16%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Pool Co. will post 15.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.65%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Pool from $505.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $550.00 price target on shares of Pool in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pool in a report on Friday, November 12th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Pool from $485.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Pool from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $555.57.

In related news, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $572.26, for a total transaction of $11,445,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 9,067 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $575.09, for a total transaction of $5,214,341.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,088 shares of company stock worth $29,394,064 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

About Pool

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts; discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market; specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components; and golf irrigation and water management products.

