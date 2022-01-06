Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. Trims Holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. decreased its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 8.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 44,863 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,386 shares during the quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $3,957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group during the second quarter worth approximately $8,009,000. Securian Asset Management Inc lifted its position in WEC Energy Group by 24.9% during the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 33,389 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,970,000 after buying an additional 6,648 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in WEC Energy Group by 38.4% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 16,770 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 4,652 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in WEC Energy Group by 0.4% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 552,888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297 shares during the period. Finally, Midwest Professional Planners LTD. purchased a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the second quarter valued at $1,081,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WEC opened at $95.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.49. The stock has a market cap of $30.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.25. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.55 and a 1 year high of $99.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.65.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 16.35%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.728 per share. This is a boost from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.14%.

A number of research firms have commented on WEC. Scotiabank upgraded WEC Energy Group from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $104.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on WEC Energy Group from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research raised WEC Energy Group from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Bank of America raised WEC Energy Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, WEC Energy Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.00.

In other news, insider Tom Metcalfe sold 8,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.04, for a total value of $752,445.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas K. Lane bought 6,000 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $89.47 per share, with a total value of $536,820.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

