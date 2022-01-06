Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Sold by Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 577 shares during the quarter. Intercontinental Exchange comprises about 1.6% of Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $10,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 315,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,420,000 after purchasing an additional 35,682 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 185,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,343,000 after purchasing an additional 5,564 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 201,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,152,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $255,516,000 after purchasing an additional 59,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 1,714,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $203,500,000 after purchasing an additional 311,138 shares during the last quarter. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO Mark Wassersug sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.74, for a total value of $253,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Lynn C. Martin sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.00, for a total transaction of $327,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,410 shares of company stock valued at $10,654,987 over the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ICE opened at $134.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.78, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.82. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.95 and a 1-year high of $139.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $134.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.27.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 33.69% and a return on equity of 13.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 24.40%.

ICE has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $161.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.73.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

