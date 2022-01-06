John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:HTD) to Issue $0.14 Monthly Dividend

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:HTD) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, January 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.138 per share on Monday, January 31st. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 12th.
John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund has decreased its dividend by 26.4% over the last three years.
Shares of John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund stock opened at $26.12 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.63. John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund has a 1-year low of $20.58 and a 1-year high of $26.35.
John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Company Profile
John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management and Analytic Investors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.
