John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:HTD) to Issue $0.14 Monthly Dividend

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:HTD) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, January 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.138 per share on Monday, January 31st. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 12th.

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund has decreased its dividend by 26.4% over the last three years.

Shares of John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund stock opened at $26.12 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.63. John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund has a 1-year low of $20.58 and a 1-year high of $26.35.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:HTD) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 218,221 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund were worth $5,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Company Profile

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management and Analytic Investors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.

