iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Stock Holdings Decreased by Peachtree Investment Partners LLC

Peachtree Investment Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 28.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 232 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,780,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,748,124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,996,828 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 19,726,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,524,553,000 after buying an additional 1,522,500 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,585,961 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $822,513,000 after acquiring an additional 24,791 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10,740.2% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 3,060,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,101,000 after buying an additional 3,031,951 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,430,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $557,481,000 after purchasing an additional 112,154 shares during the period.

Shares of IWM stock opened at $225.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $226.61 and a 200-day moving average of $224.28. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $193.07 and a 52-week high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

