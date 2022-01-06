Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 83.3% from the November 30th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Outokumpu Oyj stock remained flat at $$3.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.05 and a 200 day moving average of $3.15. Outokumpu Oyj has a 1-year low of $1.70 and a 1-year high of $3.63. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.08.

Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. Outokumpu Oyj had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 5.16%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Outokumpu Oyj will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OUTKY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Outokumpu Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Outokumpu Oyj from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Outokumpu Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, December 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Outokumpu Oyj has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.50.

Outokumpu Oyj Company Profile

Outokumpu Oyj engages in the manufacture of stainless steel. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Americas, Long Products, Ferrochrome, and Other Operations. The Europe segment consists of coil and plate business as well as ferrochrome production. The America segment involves in producing of standard austenitic and ferritic grades, as well as tailored products.

