GrowLife, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PHOT) Short Interest Up 54.8% in December

GrowLife, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PHOT) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, a growth of 54.8% from the November 30th total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,681,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

PHOT stock remained flat at $$0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday. 2,492,865 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,867,822. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 million, a P/E ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 0.24. GrowLife has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $0.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.03 and a 200 day moving average of $0.05.

About GrowLife

GrowLife, Inc provides hydroponic equipment, lighting, nutrients, media, and other cultivation supplies to commercial and urban operations. The firm agricultural equipment includes growing mediums, hydroponics systems, tools for cutting and propagation, bulbs, indoor lighting systems, and accessories, ballasts, reflectors, meters and timers, and other technology control equipment for the cannabis and indoor plant cultivation and industries.

