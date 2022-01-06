GrowLife, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PHOT) Short Interest Up 54.8% in December

GrowLife, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PHOT) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, a growth of 54.8% from the November 30th total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,681,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
PHOT stock remained flat at $$0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday. 2,492,865 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,867,822. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 million, a P/E ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 0.24. GrowLife has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $0.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.03 and a 200 day moving average of $0.05.
About GrowLife
See Also: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks
Receive News & Ratings for GrowLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GrowLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.