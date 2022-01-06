Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Shares Bought by Congress Asset Management Co. MA

Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 14.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,136 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,396 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned approximately 0.13% of Martin Marietta Materials worth $28,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 464.3% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 79 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 128.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 119 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. 91.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MLM stock opened at $441.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $422.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $383.83. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $274.64 and a twelve month high of $446.46. The company has a market capitalization of $27.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.90 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 6.65, a quick ratio of 5.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.01. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.71 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 11.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.94%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MLM. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $432.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $525.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $430.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $469.00 to $496.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $425.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Martin Marietta Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $457.54.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregates products only.

