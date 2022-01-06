BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Bought by Peachtree Investment Partners LLC

Peachtree Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 671 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BLK. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 171.4% in the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 38 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 87.0% in the third quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 108.7% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 48 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Clean Yield Group boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 47.5% in the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 59 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. 77.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,039.00 to $1,008.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,030.00 to $1,035.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $797.00 to $794.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $956.00 price objective on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BlackRock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $977.71.

Shares of NYSE:BLK opened at $918.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.18. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $670.28 and a 1-year high of $973.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $926.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $902.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 3.04.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.81 by $1.14. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.97% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $9.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were issued a dividend of $4.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 6th. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.94%.

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 22,247 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $925.68, for a total value of $20,593,602.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 405 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $964.45, for a total transaction of $390,602.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,017 shares of company stock worth $36,055,061 over the last three months. 1.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

