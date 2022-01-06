Mackenzie Financial Corp Sells 93,236 Shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lowered its stake in shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,595,656 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 93,236 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned approximately 1.50% of Rogers Communications worth $354,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AXA S.A. lifted its holdings in Rogers Communications by 33.5% during the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 427,531 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $22,719,000 after purchasing an additional 107,384 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 1,146.5% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 115,697 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,157,000 after buying an additional 106,415 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 2.1% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,517,049 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $397,485,000 after buying an additional 152,904 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 12.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 874,678 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $47,166,000 after buying an additional 93,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rogers Communications in the second quarter worth about $20,908,000. Institutional investors own 43.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Desjardins downgraded shares of Rogers Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. reduced their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$70.00 to C$69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$68.00 to C$72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$72.00 to C$70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Rogers Communications from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.33.

RCI opened at $47.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $24.20 billion, a PE ratio of 19.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.50. Rogers Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.18 and a 1 year high of $53.90.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.21. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 11.09%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. Rogers Communications’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a dividend of $0.4059 per share. This is an increase from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. Rogers Communications’s payout ratio is currently 63.16%.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, text messaging, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 10.9 million subscribers.

