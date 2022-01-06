Quant (QNT) Market Cap Achieves $1.97 Billion

Quant (CURRENCY:QNT) traded down 9.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. Over the last week, Quant has traded down 7.6% against the dollar. Quant has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion and approximately $50.30 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Quant coin can now be bought for $162.92 or 0.00378758 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Quant alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000484 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00010160 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0554 or 0.00000129 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000924 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $561.38 or 0.01305110 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

About Quant

Quant is a coin. It launched on June 25th, 2018. Quant’s total supply is 14,612,493 coins and its circulating supply is 12,072,738 coins. The official message board for Quant is medium.com/@quant_network . The official website for Quant is quant.network . The Reddit community for Quant is /r/QuantNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Quant Overledger is a blockchain operating system (OS) that aims to empower applications to function across multiple blockchains and facilitates the creation of internet scale multi-chain applications otherwise known as MApps. Overledger securely removes the barriers that prohibit communication across multiple blockchains, providing endless possibilities for your data and applications. QNT is an Ethereum-based token that powers the network. “

Buying and Selling Quant

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quant should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quant using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “QNTUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Quant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quant and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.