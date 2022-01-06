Zacks Investment Research Downgrades ING Groep (NYSE:ING) to Sell

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ING GROEP-ADR is a global financial institution of Dutch origin offering banking, insurance and asset management to over 50 million private, corporate and institutional clients in 65 countries. ING can fully deliver what today’s clients expect: unlimited access, maximum convenience, immediate and accurate execution, personal advice, tailor-made solutions and competitive rates. “

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on ING. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of ING Groep from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of ING Groep from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.51.

Shares of ING Groep stock traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $14.38. 3,599,576 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,965,892. ING Groep has a 1-year low of $8.65 and a 1-year high of $15.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.09 billion, a PE ratio of 10.27, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.89.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ING Groep had a net margin of 25.27% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The business had revenue of $5.48 billion for the quarter. Research analysts expect that ING Groep will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 2.1% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 33,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 7.9% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 2.4% in the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 30,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 5.1% in the third quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 15,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ING Groep in the second quarter valued at about $64,000. 3.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ING Groep

ING Groep NV engages in the provision of banking, investments, life and non-life insurance, and retirement and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other and Wholesale Banking. The Retail Netherlands segment offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages, and consumer lending.

