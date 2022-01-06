Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Acquired by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,328,100 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,566 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $450,744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FB. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the third quarter worth about $43,000. 65.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $430.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Sunday, October 31st. DZ Bank downgraded Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $390.00 price target on Meta Platforms in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Meta Platforms has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $398.21.

Shares of NASDAQ FB opened at $336.53 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $936.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $333.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $346.00. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 1 year low of $244.61 and a 1 year high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 35.88%. The company had revenue of $29.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.71 EPS. Meta Platforms’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 13.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 1,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.03, for a total value of $393,153.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.22, for a total value of $474,335.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 876,358 shares of company stock valued at $290,170,848 over the last three months. Company insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

