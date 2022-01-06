Mackenzie Financial Corp Sells 209,255 Shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Mackenzie Financial Corp cut its stake in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 7.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,473,986 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 209,255 shares during the period. Equifax makes up approximately 0.9% of Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Equifax were worth $626,958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 324,504 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $77,722,000 after acquiring an additional 20,466 shares during the period. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 187,027 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $44,795,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 37,813 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,057,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,057,486 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $491,355,000 after acquiring an additional 56,687 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in shares of Equifax during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,697,000. 90.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EFX opened at $285.61 on Wednesday. Equifax Inc. has a 1-year low of $161.87 and a 1-year high of $300.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $284.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $267.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.84 billion, a PE ratio of 50.55 and a beta of 1.43.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.13. Equifax had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 28.24%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. Equifax’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Equifax Inc. will post 7.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. Equifax’s payout ratio is currently 27.61%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EFX. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Equifax from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $296.06 to $290.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd. BNP Paribas cut shares of Equifax from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $290.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Equifax from $270.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Equifax from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Equifax from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $264.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $267.23.

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

