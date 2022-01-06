Nelnet (NYSE:NNI) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $98.67. Nelnet shares last traded at $97.27, with a volume of 35,482 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51, a quick ratio of 61.31 and a current ratio of 61.31. The firm has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.94.

Nelnet (NYSE:NNI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $286.66 million for the quarter. Nelnet had a net margin of 30.22% and a return on equity of 16.89%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a positive change from Nelnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Nelnet’s payout ratio is presently 7.48%.

In other Nelnet news, insider William J. Munn sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.08, for a total value of $490,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 45.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NNI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Nelnet by 147.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,135 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 7,235 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Nelnet by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 42,609 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,205,000 after purchasing an additional 11,363 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Nelnet by 72.1% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 58,223 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,379,000 after purchasing an additional 24,397 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in shares of Nelnet by 54.4% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 5,423 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Nelnet by 328.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,855 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 4,489 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.71% of the company’s stock.

Nelnet, Inc engages in the provision of education-related products and services, as well as loan asset management. It operates through the business following segments: Loan Systems & Servicing, Education Technology, Services and Payment Processing, Communications, and Asset Generation and Management.

