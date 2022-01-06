Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $30.47

Shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $30.47 and traded as high as $32.77. Heritage-Crystal Clean shares last traded at $32.06, with a volume of 49,426 shares trading hands.

HCCI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective (up previously from $34.00) on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $789.25 million, a P/E ratio of 15.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.49.

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $123.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.94 million. Heritage-Crystal Clean had a net margin of 10.08% and a return on equity of 16.64%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 111,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,243,000 after buying an additional 12,778 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,674,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,500,000 after buying an additional 89,163 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 375.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,959 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 3,127 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 68.9% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 15,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 6,400 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 197.4% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 46,993 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after buying an additional 31,190 shares during the period. 61.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc engages in the provision of parts cleaning and waste management services to the manufacturing and vehicle service sectors. It operates through the Environmental Services, and Oil Business segments. The Environmental Services segment includes parts cleaning, containerized waste management, vacuum truck services, antifreeze recycling activities, and field services.

