Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,700 shares, a growth of 55.7% from the November 30th total of 8,800 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 33,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Magic Software Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th.

MGIC stock traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $20.99. The company had a trading volume of 49,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,021. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.83 and a beta of 1.37. Magic Software Enterprises has a 12-month low of $14.38 and a 12-month high of $25.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The software maker reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. Magic Software Enterprises had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 16.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Magic Software Enterprises will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGIC. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 203.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,091 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,510 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,855 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 125.3% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 10,830 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 6,024 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.33% of the company’s stock.

About Magic Software Enterprises

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. engages in the provision of proprietary application development and business process integration platforms, vertical software solutions, and vendor of information technology (IT) outsourcing software services. It operates through Software Services and IT Professional Services segments.

