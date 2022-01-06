Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) Short Interest Update

Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,020,000 shares, an increase of 47.9% from the November 30th total of 4,070,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 670,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.0 days. Currently, 13.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ZYME. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Zymeworks in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James lowered Zymeworks from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Zymeworks in a report on Monday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Zymeworks in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zymeworks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.22.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZYME. FMR LLC grew its stake in Zymeworks by 331.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,401,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845,142 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Zymeworks by 3,032.9% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 84,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,938,000 after buying an additional 82,039 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Zymeworks by 3.6% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 81,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,824,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in shares of Zymeworks by 10.4% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 24,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after buying an additional 2,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Zymeworks in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,193,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.11% of the company’s stock.

ZYME stock traded down $1.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.10. The company had a trading volume of 1,455,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,549,767. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.54. The company has a market capitalization of $702.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 0.83. Zymeworks has a 52 week low of $14.88 and a 52 week high of $59.03.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $4.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.80 million. Zymeworks had a negative net margin of 936.34% and a negative return on equity of 60.71%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Zymeworks will post -4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Zymeworks

Zymeworks, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of biotherapeutics. Its product, ZW25 and ZW49 are a bispecific antibody that cans two non-overlapping epitopes. The company was founded by Anthony Fejes, J. Haig deB Farris, Nick Bedford, Ali Tehrani and Andrew S.

