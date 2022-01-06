Short Interest in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:LGAC) Decreases By 74.7%

Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:LGAC) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,900 shares, a drop of 74.7% from the November 30th total of 47,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 91,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I in the 3rd quarter valued at about $92,000. EJF Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I during the 2nd quarter worth about $98,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I during the 3rd quarter worth about $101,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I during the 3rd quarter worth about $133,000. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new position in shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I during the 2nd quarter worth about $147,000. 41.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I stock remained flat at $$9.77 during trading on Wednesday. 3,209 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 276,070. Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I has a one year low of $9.63 and a one year high of $10.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.77 and a 200 day moving average of $9.74.

Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

