HyperCash Hits One Day Trading Volume of $1.77 Million (HC)

HyperCash (CURRENCY:HC) traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. HyperCash has a market capitalization of $16.95 million and $1.77 million worth of HyperCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, HyperCash has traded 10.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One HyperCash coin can now be purchased for $0.38 or 0.00000874 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get HyperCash alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,998.22 or 0.99963560 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.39 or 0.00084612 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $120.62 or 0.00280432 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $197.96 or 0.00460228 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.53 or 0.00150021 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00013508 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00009558 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001865 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000974 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001888 BTC.

About HyperCash

HyperCash (HC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 21st, 2017. HyperCash’s total supply is 45,071,909 coins. HyperCash’s official website is h.cash . HyperCash’s official Twitter account is @HcashOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for HyperCash is /r/hcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “HyperCash is a decentralized and open-source cross-platform cryptocurrency. It provides users with the tools to exchange information between blockchains and non-blockchain networks. The HC ecosystem will consist of two chains that include the HyperCash (HC) main chain and the HyperExchange (HX) chain that is derived from the main chain but will work towards bridging communication between blockchains including BTC, ETH and others, and non-blockchains such as DAGs. The HC token is a cryptocurrency developed by HyperCash. It will be the currency that will power the platform as it is able to operate within both chains which have different functions on HyperCash. HC can be used to exchange value between users and access the available goods and services on the platform. “

Buying and Selling HyperCash

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HyperCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HyperCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “HCUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for HyperCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HyperCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.