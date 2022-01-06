Alpha Quark Token (AQT) Price Hits $3.59 on Major Exchanges

Alpha Quark Token (CURRENCY:AQT) traded down 7.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. Over the last week, Alpha Quark Token has traded down 3.4% against the dollar. Alpha Quark Token has a total market capitalization of $89.83 million and $12.13 million worth of Alpha Quark Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Alpha Quark Token coin can currently be bought for about $3.59 or 0.00008348 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00004951 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002327 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001146 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.73 or 0.00055168 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002322 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00006321 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Alpha Quark Token Profile

Alpha Quark Token (CRYPTO:AQT) is a coin. Alpha Quark Token’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,017,606 coins. The official website for Alpha Quark Token is alphaquark.io . Alpha Quark Token’s official Twitter account is @Alphaquark_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpha Quark is a global mobile application which enables people to transfer digital asset easily. Moreover, Alpha Quark provides services for purchasement of digitalized intangible assets such as intellectual property, supply them to the market through auction sales, and provides a service that allows trading of intellectual property rights between members. Alpha Quark Token (AQT) is ERC-20 compatible distributed on the Ethereum blockchain according to a related ERC-20 smart contract the “Alpha Quark Token”. “

Buying and Selling Alpha Quark Token

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Quark Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alpha Quark Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Alpha Quark Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

