The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Shares Sold by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp cut its holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,502,893 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 758,751 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia comprises approximately 2.0% of Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $1,382,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in the second quarter worth $26,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in the third quarter worth $31,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 622.3% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 809 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 77.0% in the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 885 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 317.0% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 934 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bank of Nova Scotia stock opened at $71.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.96 billion, a PE ratio of 11.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $67.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.50. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52-week low of $52.75 and a 52-week high of $71.96.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The bank reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.57. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 24.64% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The business had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.7817 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $3.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. This is a positive change from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.32%.

BNS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Veritas Investment Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Fundamental Research upped their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from $87.68 to $100.91 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$89.00 to C$99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$90.00 to C$95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, upped their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$88.00 to C$89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of Nova Scotia presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.90.

Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of financial products and services, including personal, commercial, corporate, and investment banking. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other. The Other segment includes group treasury, smaller operating segments and business line elimination items.

