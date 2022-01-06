Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $10.73

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.73 and traded as high as $14.17. Alpine Immune Sciences shares last traded at $13.89, with a volume of 107,081 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alpine Immune Sciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $388.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.69 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.76.

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.56). Alpine Immune Sciences had a negative return on equity of 58.85% and a negative net margin of 169.03%. The firm had revenue of $8.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.30 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Alpine Immune Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Alpine Immune Sciences by 223.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,747 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 3,278 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $93,000. Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Alpine Immune Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, HighVista Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Alpine Immune Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $152,000.

About Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN)

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc is a development-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovering of protein-based immunotherapies to treat cancer and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its product pipeline includes inflammatory diseases; immuno-oncology; and engineered cellular therapies.

