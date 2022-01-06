STEP Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SNVVF) Stock Price Down 3.9%

STEP Energy Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SNVVF) dropped 3.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.24 and last traded at $1.24. Approximately 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 3,895 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.29.

SNVVF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of STEP Energy Services from C$2.50 to C$3.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of STEP Energy Services from C$2.50 to C$2.75 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.32.

STEP Energy Services Ltd., an oilfield service company, provides integrated coiled tubing, fracturing, and wireline solutions to service oil and natural gas wells in Canada and the United States. It also provides chemical laboratory solutions; fluid pumping services for coiled tubing operations and standalone projects; and nitrogen pumping solutions, as well as cased hole wireline and open hole wireline services.

