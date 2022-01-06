BiomX (NYSEMKT:PHGE) Trading Up 3.7%

BiomX Inc. (NYSEMKT:PHGE)’s share price rose 3.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.69 and last traded at $1.66. Approximately 33,148 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 64,792 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.60.

PHGE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of BiomX from $20.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BiomX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of BiomX in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Chardan Capital decreased their target price on shares of BiomX from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.90 and a 200-day moving average of $3.20. The company has a current ratio of 7.76, a quick ratio of 7.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.59 million, a P/E ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 0.40.

BiomX (NYSEMKT:PHGE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.06). On average, analysts anticipate that BiomX Inc. will post -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in BiomX stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BiomX Inc. (NYSEMKT:PHGE) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 43,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.16% of BiomX at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.38% of the company’s stock.

About BiomX (NYSEMKT:PHGE)

BiomX Inc, a clinical-stage microbiome company, develops products using natural and engineered phage technologies designed to target and kill specific harmful bacteria. It targets bacteria that affect the appearance of skin, as well as chronic diseases, such as inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD), primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC), cystic fibrosis (CF), atopic dermatitis, and colorectal cancer (CRC).

