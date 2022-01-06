Trisura Group (OTCMKTS:TRRSF) Trading 0.4% Higher

Trisura Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TRRSF) traded up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $37.59 and last traded at $37.59. 300 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 4,911 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.45.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TRRSF shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Trisura Group from C$53.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Trisura Group from C$47.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Trisura Group from C$44.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.50.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.33.

Trisura Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of specialty insurance. It offers surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance and reinsurance. The firm operates through the following segments: Trisura Guarantee, Trisura International and Trisura Specialty. The Trisura Guarantee segment comprises Surety, Risk Solutions and Corporate Insurance products underwritten in Canada as well as the operations of Trisura Warranty.

