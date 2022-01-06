Short Interest in boohoo group plc (OTCMKTS:BHOOY) Declines By 72.7%

boohoo group plc (OTCMKTS:BHOOY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 72.7% from the November 30th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BHOOY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of boohoo group in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. HSBC cut boohoo group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Barclays cut boohoo group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of boohoo group in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut boohoo group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $250.50.

Shares of boohoo group stock opened at $33.74 on Wednesday. boohoo group has a one year low of $26.89 and a one year high of $102.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.77 and its 200 day moving average is $64.24.

boohoo group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the online retail of clothes and accessories. It designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, and accessories for men, women, and children. The firm owns the following brands: boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Debenhams, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, and Burton.

