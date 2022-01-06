BiomX (NYSEMKT:PHGE) Stock Price Up 3.7%

BiomX Inc. (NYSEMKT:PHGE)’s share price rose 3.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.69 and last traded at $1.66. Approximately 33,148 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 64,792 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.60.

PHGE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of BiomX in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BiomX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of BiomX from $20.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Chardan Capital lowered their price target on shares of BiomX from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 7.76 and a quick ratio of 7.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.90 and its 200 day moving average is $3.20.

BiomX (NYSEMKT:PHGE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.06). Equities research analysts forecast that BiomX Inc. will post -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in BiomX stock. Johnson & Johnson purchased a new stake in shares of BiomX Inc. (NYSEMKT:PHGE) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,133,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,528,000. BiomX comprises about 0.6% of Johnson & Johnson’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Johnson & Johnson owned approximately 7.57% of BiomX at the end of the most recent reporting period. 46.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BiomX Company Profile

BiomX Inc, a clinical-stage microbiome company, develops products using natural and engineered phage technologies designed to target and kill specific harmful bacteria. It targets bacteria that affect the appearance of skin, as well as chronic diseases, such as inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD), primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC), cystic fibrosis (CF), atopic dermatitis, and colorectal cancer (CRC).

