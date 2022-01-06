Juggernaut Exploration (OTCMKTS:JUGRF) Trading 5.4% Higher

Juggernaut Exploration Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JUGRF)’s share price rose 5.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.16 and last traded at $0.16. Approximately 13,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 34,235 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.15.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.16.

Juggernaut Exploration Company Profile (OTCMKTS:JUGRF)

Juggernaut Exploration Ltd. acquires, explores, and evaluates mineral resource properties in Canada. It explores for precious and base metal deposits. The company has an option to acquire 100% interest in the Midas property covering an area of 16,671 hectares located in the Skeena Mining District, British Columbia; and the Empire property that consists of 19 mineral claims covering an area of 16,399 hectares located in the Omineca Mining District, British Columbia.

