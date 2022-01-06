Short Interest in Bird Construction Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIRDF) Expands By 780.5%

Bird Construction Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIRDF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 72,200 shares, an increase of 780.5% from the November 30th total of 8,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 27.8 days.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BIRDF shares. upped their price objective on Bird Construction from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. CIBC raised their target price on Bird Construction from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Bird Construction from C$13.00 to C$14.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on Bird Construction from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Bird Construction currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.88.

Shares of BIRDF opened at $7.76 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.86. Bird Construction has a 12 month low of $6.34 and a 12 month high of $8.51.

Bird Construction, Inc is an investment holding company with interest in construction services. The firm through its subsidiaries carries on business as a general contractor with offices in St. John’s, Wabush, Halifax, Saint John, Montreal, Toronto, Winnipeg, Calgary, Edmonton, and Vancouver. It focuses primarily on projects in the industrial, mining, commercial and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry.

