Short Interest in Pure Energy Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:PEMIF) Rises By 58.0%

Pure Energy Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:PEMIF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,700 shares, a growth of 58.0% from the November 30th total of 16,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 67,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
PEMIF stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,433. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $41.07 million, a PE ratio of -125.00 and a beta of 1.49. Pure Energy Minerals has a 12 month low of $0.50 and a 12 month high of $2.11.
About Pure Energy Minerals
