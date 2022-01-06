Short Interest in Pure Energy Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:PEMIF) Rises By 58.0%

Pure Energy Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:PEMIF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,700 shares, a growth of 58.0% from the November 30th total of 16,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 67,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

PEMIF stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,433. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $41.07 million, a PE ratio of -125.00 and a beta of 1.49. Pure Energy Minerals has a 12 month low of $0.50 and a 12 month high of $2.11.

Get Pure Energy Minerals alerts:

About Pure Energy Minerals

Pure Energy Minerals Ltd. is a mineral resource company. The firm engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It focuses on lithium brine projects that are located in Clayton Valley, Nevada and Salta Province, Argentina. The company was founded by Jeremy Poirier on June 7, 1999 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Further Reading: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Energy Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Energy Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.