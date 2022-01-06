Quark (QRK) Market Cap Hits $3.76 Million

Quark (CURRENCY:QRK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. Quark has a market cap of $3.76 million and $63,258.00 worth of Quark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Quark has traded down 1.4% against the dollar. One Quark coin can now be bought for about $0.0135 or 0.00000032 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000248 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded 61% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0755 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

X-HASH (XSH) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.70 or 0.00012413 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded 1,213,265,171.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,359.05 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Quark Profile

Quark is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 21st, 2013. Quark’s total supply is 277,356,673 coins. The official message board for Quark is www.quarktalk.cc . Quark’s official website is www.qrknet.info . The Reddit community for Quark is /r/QuarkCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quark’s official Twitter account is @quarkcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Quark Coin (QRK) Military Grade Encryption and it is a free open source peer-to-peer electronic cash system that is completely decentralized, without the need for a central server or trusted parties. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. Super secure hashing: 9 rounds of hashing from 6 hashing functions (blake, bmw, groestl, jh, keccak, skein). 3 rounds apply a random hashing function. Quark’s hybrid blockchain utilises Proof-of-Work for the distribution of new coins and Proof-of-Stake to provide security for the network “

Buying and Selling Quark

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quark should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

