Bitcoin Confidential (BC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $579,915.23

Bitcoin Confidential (CURRENCY:BC) traded down 9.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 5th. One Bitcoin Confidential coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Bitcoin Confidential has traded 13.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Confidential has a total market cap of $579,915.23 and approximately $8,215.00 worth of Bitcoin Confidential was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00012737 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $146.80 or 0.00339579 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000449 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000119 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential Coin Profile

Bitcoin Confidential is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Confidential’s total supply is 7,367,797,268 coins and its circulating supply is 7,365,901,523 coins. Bitcoin Confidential’s official website is bitcoinconfidential.cc . Bitcoin Confidential’s official Twitter account is @BeverageCash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Confidential is /r/bitcoinconfidential and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The official Bitcoin Confidential ticker is “BC” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “BITC” is for CryptoCompare only.Bitcoin Confidential (BC) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency focused on confidential transactions through the use of Ring Confidential signatures (RingCT). Since confidential transactions have been mandatory since block zero, it is impossible to link coins to historical transactions. As such, Bitcoin Confidential coins are fully fungible and always equivalent in terms of value. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Confidential

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Confidential directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Confidential should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Confidential using one of the exchanges listed above.

