Sentinel Protocol (UPP) Price Reaches $0.14 on Top Exchanges

Sentinel Protocol (CURRENCY:UPP) traded down 9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. Over the last week, Sentinel Protocol has traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar. One Sentinel Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000316 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Sentinel Protocol has a market cap of $62.76 million and approximately $4.69 million worth of Sentinel Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Sentinel Protocol alerts:

Waves (WAVES) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.02 or 0.00032439 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $8.18 or 0.00018931 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001857 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00005083 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002142 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001762 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded 1,078.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol Coin Profile

UPP is a coin. It was first traded on May 22nd, 2018. Sentinel Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 459,429,451 coins. The official website for Sentinel Protocol is sentinelprotocol.io . The Reddit community for Sentinel Protocol is /r/Sentinel_Protocol . Sentinel Protocol’s official Twitter account is @UPPSentinel and its Facebook page is accessible here . Sentinel Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/sentinel-protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel Protocol is an Ethereum-based platform that aims to keep common users safe from cybercrime by using blockchain technology to create a threat database viewable by all. Sentinel Protocol (UPP) is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network and will be used to pay for the security services available on the platform. “

Sentinel Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentinel Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sentinel Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “UPPUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Sentinel Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sentinel Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.