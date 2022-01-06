Maritime Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:MRTMF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Maritime Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:MRTMF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 99.7% from the November 30th total of 152,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 258,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MRTMF traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.11. The stock had a trading volume of 80,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,888. Maritime Resources has a 12-month low of $0.05 and a 12-month high of $0.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.11 and its 200-day moving average is $0.12.

Maritime Resources Company Profile

Maritime Resources Corp. is a gold and base metals exploration company, which engages in the exploration of resource properties. It holds interest on the Green Bay Property project. The company was founded on May 14, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

